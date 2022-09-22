$400M to be allocated for Vt. water infrastructure projects

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is getting a big boost in federal funding to tackle water infrastructure.

The $63 million, part of the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is for projects including lead pipe replacements, PFAS reduction, and wastewater and drinking water upgrades.

Springfield, Bethel, and Northfield are already getting some of this money to get rid of lead. State officials say a big part of the funding goes to traditionally underserved communities. “This is truly transformational, in that these dollars, the state is expected to prioritize communities that previously haven’t been able to tap into money like this in order to upgrade their infrastructure,” said the DEC’s ((sot Neil Kamman.

He says overall the state will see close to $400 million over the five-year life cycle of the law.

