Morrisville author to release new mystery novel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Morrisville author is reaching out to a new audience with her newest novel.

Ann Davila Cardinal’s “The Storyteller’s Death” follows a woman who develops a gift when a storyteller in her Puerto Rican family dies and she sees their visions as stories. To get rid of them, she has to write them down and solve a murder mystery.

Cardinal says the book draws from her own Puerto Rican heritage -- and current events -- like the hurricanes that have devastated the island. “There’s just this incredible resilience of ‘We will rebuild.’ And my family wouldn’t leave during Maria -- I tried. And so there’s just this sort of loyalty to the land and resilience as a people. And I just hope that that’s somewhere in me because I just, I admire it so much,” Cardinal said.

“The Storyteller’s Death” is available on October 4th and there is a launch party that evening at 6 p.m. at the Vermont College of Fine Arts.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.