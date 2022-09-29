Morrisville author to release new mystery novel

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Morrisville author is reaching out to a new audience with her newest novel.

Ann Davila Cardinal’s “The Storyteller’s Death” follows a woman who develops a gift when a storyteller in her Puerto Rican family dies and she sees their visions as stories. To get rid of them, she has to write them down and solve a murder mystery.

Cardinal says the book draws from her own Puerto Rican heritage -- and current events -- like the hurricanes that have devastated the island. “There’s just this incredible resilience of ‘We will rebuild.’ And my family wouldn’t leave during Maria -- I tried. And so there’s just this sort of loyalty to the land and resilience as a people. And I just hope that that’s somewhere in me because I just, I admire it so much,” Cardinal said.

“The Storyteller’s Death” is available on October 4th and there is a launch party that evening at 6 p.m. at the Vermont College of Fine Arts.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Burlington's City Hall Park Wednesday night.
Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington
Christopher DeGreenia and David "Cane" Lauderbach
Police looking for 2 men connected to fatal UTV crash, thefts
Randy Montie
UVM student found safe
Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday.
Vermont police investigating reported school threat

Latest News

mm
Jones calls for New York to temporarily suspend tax on heating fuels
mm
Morrisville author to release new mystery novel
Burlington entrepreneurs to debut new film
Burlington entrepreneurs to debut new film
Local entrepreneurs Russ and Roxanne Scully have expanded their business ventures into film.
Burlington entrepreneurs to debut new film