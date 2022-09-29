Vermont Teacher of the Year to be announced

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Teacher of the Year announcement will be made on Thursday by the secretary of education.

The ceremony will be held during an all-school assembly in the Vergennes Union Elementary School gymnasium.

Since 1964, the Agency of Education has recognized outstanding Vermont teachers with the Vermont Teacher of the Year award.

The winner is also Vermont’s candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award and attends the National Teacher of the Year program, typically held in D.C.

You can see who won tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.