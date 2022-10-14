Construction set to begin this weekend down Route 7

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours.

Crews will be paving side roads and driveways on Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

They are starting in Charlotte in the vicinity of Bown Lane making their way to the intersection of Swift Street and Shelburne Road.

This is a 10.2 mile stretch and depending on weather there could be some delays.

Residents and business owners should anticipate loud noises during construction. The project is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2023.

