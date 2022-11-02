Community meeting to keep trucks out of Smuggler’s Notch

A meeting is being held tonight to pitch ideas on how to stop trucks from getting stuck in the Notch.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - What additional steps can be taken to keep big rigs out of Smuggler’s Notch? That’s the focus of a community meeting Wednesday in Hyde Park.

Dozens of tractor-trailers and busses have become stuck on narrow Route 108 over the years, with at least five this year alone. That comes despite numerous warning signs on both sides of the notch and fines upwards of $1,000. The problem has only gotten worse in recent years as more and more drivers blindly follow their GPS systems.

Wednesday’s meeting is to pitch ideas and VTrans staff and consultants with DuBois & King will introduce the Smugglers’ Notch Scoping Study. Some recent ideas developed as part of the process include proposals to build roundabouts or height barriers.

The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Green Mountain Technical Career Center in Hyde Park, or over Zoom.

