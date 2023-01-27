Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Support staffers at Vermont’s largest hospital have voted to unionize.

The newly formed union passed with a majority vote Friday afternoon. More than 2,000 support staffers and technical employees decided via secret ballot to officially unionize and begin collective bargaining with the UVM Medical Center.

The final vote in the support staff unit was 997-163. The technical professional unit voted 123-18.

Some of their priorities will be increased pay, safe staffing and respect on the job.

“We’re having a lot of turnover rate because nobody can afford to live here and work here and do the job that we do and do it safely, and go home and say that they took care of their patients to the best of their ability because we don’t have the staff to do that... So we’re going to fight for that,” said Jordan Bushway, a licensed nursing assistant.

Hospital staffers say this move will not only help them but benefit the patients they care for, as well.

“We see the patients, you know, more than our docs get to see our patients. We get to know our patients more than anybody in this hospital. So we have a very beautiful job of being support staff, but it’s time that we get supported by our administration and this hospital so we can benefit our community,” Bushway said.

In a statement, UVM Medical Center President and COO Stephen Leffler said: “Throughout this process, the University of Vermont Medical Center has focused on ensuring all support and technical staff had an opportunity to have their voices heard. We believe the election administered on-site by the National Labor Relations Board met that goal, and expect to be in contact with the union soon to begin negotiating in good faith a collective bargaining agreement.”

It’s unclear when the collective bargaining will begin.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Therrien
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
Williston surveillance image
Police seek to identify Williston thieves caught on camera
Walmart has assured state officials it is working with pest control on bed bugs found at the...
Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bedbugs at Derby store
File photo
Johnson man crashes into VSP cruiser
A Vermont state trooper is accused of abusing his authority by illegally accessing a suspect's...
Vt. trooper accused of illegally accessing suspect’s social media account

Latest News

Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a feral cat colony in Colchester.
Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony
Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?
Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee...
New York should pay Cuomo’s legal fees in suit, judge rules