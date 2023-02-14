SUNY Plattsburgh gets university designation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh is now officially a university, not a college, that’s according to the school’s president. The designation comes from the SUNY Board of Trustees.

This means for all state and federal purposes, the school will be classified as a university.

President Alexander Enyedi said this change best reflects who they are and what they do and can encourage prospective students to enroll.

The change does not affect the name.

