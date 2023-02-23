Burlington woman recounts violent Old North End assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman in a wheelchair who was assaulted by a stranger in the Old North End Tuesday evening says she’s lucky to be alive. Dana Presson was headed to Walgreens to pick up a prescription when a man ran up from behind her and attacked her, and it was all captured on a surveillance camera.

“If it hadn’t been for my friend, I know there’s no doubt he would have snapped my neck because my neck was already beginning to pop,” Presson said.

The resident of McKenzie House, a low-income senior and disabled living facility, recounted the harrowing moments when she was attacked by a stranger in her own parking lot.

On Thursday, she was sore, bruised, and dealing with the emotional trauma of being attacked. “It’s affecting me resting, it’s affecting me eating, because when I close my eyes or I get still, that’s all I can see is him right here twisting my neck. and knowing how close I came to not being sitting here today,” Presson said.

We obtained security footage that shows the assailant chasing another man through the parking lot. The man being chased hides behind a car and that’s when Presso wheeled by, unaware of the chase. “I did not look at him, I did not talk to him, I just proceeded to go on because my goal was to get to my friend so we could safely get to Walgreens because I didn’t even think I could get attacked,” Presson said.

The attacker then ran around a shed towards Presson and started beating her. “Starts beating on my arm; starts beating me in my face; takes my head, puts his arm right here, puts his knee right here and his body weight right here and starts twisting my neck,” Presson said.

Presson’s friend, who was waiting for her, was able to grab the attacker. But Presson says the attacker was holding on so hard to her motorized wheelchair she was toppled over. Her friend was then able to wrestle him to the ground.

Presson says the man was only wearing pajamas, no shoes, and no jacket. “He was just so aggressive from the beginning, he was just so aggressive. He wasn’t saying anything, he was just growling,” Presson said.

The police showed up within minutes but the attacker was already gone. Presson says she has a concussion, sprains, and bruises but still feels lucky to be alive. “It’s going to take time, and when I look in the mirror and see bruising on this side of the face, it’s hard,” Presson said. She says she’s working with a therapist and won’t go out by herself for some time.

McKenzie House Landlord Evan Langfeldt says it’s extremely concerning that the vulnerable people living here need to be on high alert when in the community. “I think people should feel free to be able to walk outside, walk to their car, walk downtown, and not be scared that they are going to be attacked,” he said.

Other residents, like Trudy Richmond, are worried, too. “I’m not happy and I’m afraid and that’s not why I moved to Burlington six years ago. It has changed radically, something needs to be done,” Richmond said.

Presson hopes others will see her story and take precautions. “Especially if you’re a woman -- no matter what age -- please don’t go out at dark by yourself. Be attentive, watch where you’re going, try not to go anywhere that doesn’t have proper lighting,” Presson said.

The Burlington Police and the Mayor’s office did not immediately respond to calls for comment on the attack or if a suspect is in custody.

