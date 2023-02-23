Leahy ‘certain’ he didn’t keep top-secret documents

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says he’s confident he has no confidential records still in his possession.

It comes as the Justice Department continues to investigate the mishandling of classified documents by the current and former presidents, as well as the former vice president.

As the third in line to the presidency, Leahy received classified briefings and was privy to top-secret information. But he says his rule was to get that information in a secure location, read it, and give it back. Leahy says he got initials when he returned those materials to intelligence agents. He also says he had his staff pour over his papers kept over the last 48 years.

“The people packing them, I said, ‘go through them scrupulously, I’m sure there’s nothing top secret but make darn sure,’” Leahy said “I’m certain because we didn’t allow them in the house.”

Leahy says if classified documents need to be taken home, leaders can ask for an intelligence agent to come with them and then give it back. He also says there are usually unclassified versions available that omit or redact sensitive information.

