Sheldon dairy farm damaged by fire

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire has destroyed the milking parlor at a barn in Sheldon and now other farms are stepping up to take care of the herd.

The Border Patrol called in to report the fire Wednesday night at the Dodd Farm.

“Upon our arrival, we found a barn heavily involved with fire, the milking parlor as well. They had multiple structures attached,” said

Sheldon Fire Chief Richard Piaseczny. He says all cows in the barn were saved as well as the rest of the barn and that the herd has been relocated to neighboring farms.

Firefighters from Franklin, Highgate, Enosburg, and Fairfield provided assistance.

