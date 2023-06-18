Abenaki Heritage weekend kicks off at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend, citizens of the New England Abenaki community gathered at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum to celebrate their heritage and history for it’s 15th year.

The organization brought several different Abenaki community members together to sing songs, share art, and tell stories.

Over 300 people showed up to enjoy the festivities throughout the weekend.

Recently Abenaki tribes in Vermont have been accused of being pretendians by tribes in Canada -- in other words falsely laying claim to a culture.

Abenaki Chief Don Stevens says no matter the accusations Vermont tribes will continue to be who they are.

“For us it’s about uplifting and educating. We are one of the original people that are here. And we’ve always been here, we always will be.”

Organizers hope through more education people can start to better understand what the Abenaki culture is all about.

