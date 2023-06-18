Vt. Attorney General warns about dangers of identity theft

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Attorney General is reminding everyone to keep an eye out for identity theft. Earlier this week, we told you about at least one Vermonter who was picking up the pieces after their identity was stolen. Vermont’s Attorney General runs the Consumer Assistance Program to assort people who have been victims of identity theft. Attorney General Charity Clark says you can freeze your credit score, and you should alert the tax department so people can not file fraudulent tax returns.

“It can be tedious and demoralizing to have your identity stolen, but its important that you stay on top of it and make the corrective course that you can do. And there are resources to help you do that the consumer assistance program can make referrals to other programs that can help you.” Clark said. She also says if you feel like you have been the victim of identity theft, you should also file a police report.

