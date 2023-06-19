Vermonters continue weekend-long Juneteenth celebrations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Juneteenth celebrations were held over the weekend here in Vermont, but there are still more happening today.

The South Burlington City Council is hosting an event featuring poetry, music, and speeches at the Market Street Auditorium this evening. In Brownington, a new exhibit is opening at the Old Stone House Museum.

It’s called, “A Call to Serve: Vermont and Unexpected Voices from the Civil War.”

It showcases artifacts brought together to tell a fuller narrative of Vermonters’ contributions to the holiday, and those whose stories often remain unheard. That’s happening this afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

