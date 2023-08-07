Vt. attorney general investigating Brattleboro Retreat for health care fraud

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is investigating the state’s largest psychiatric hospital over what it says is health care fraud.

The filing, made last month in civil court, says that Brattleboro Retreat submitted bills to Medicaid for medical services that weren’t provided.

The AG’s filing says in March 2020, the Department of Vermont Health Access alerted them to suspicious changes in the Medicaid billing practices at the Brattleboro retreat, including overstating the severity of a patient’s illness to get a higher payout.

The AG’s office says the retreat has also not complied with efforts to get more information.

We reached out to the Brattleboro Retreat for comment but had not yet heard back when this story was published.

