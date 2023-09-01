Selectboard struggles: making change by stepping up, and stepping down

LUNENBERG, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tale of two selectboard members -- one leaving and one joining, both for the same reason-- to make change.

Gary Briggs joined the Lunenburg selectboard five months ago, when he wanted to see more for his town.

“Nothing was getting better. In fact, they were getting worse,” Briggs said.

The strain of keeping small towns alive piles up on community members.

“We were taking what automatically came to us, but we weren’t doing anything to go out and seek those kind of grants,” Briggs said.

He felt like the selectboard was keeping the status quo -- rather than growing.

And the board’s disorganization made the community miss out on grants that would help pay for things like working on Lunenberg’s old abandoned mill -- infrastructure or recreational activities.

Briggs also found out Lunenburg is one of the only 12 towns and cities in Vermont that did not have a municipal plan --

“Most of the state and federal grants, we didn’t qualify for those because we didn’t have a municipal plan,” Briggs said.

So Briggs stepped up.

“I know change is not easy, especially in small, rural towns,” Briggs said.

“Change is not the enemy. IN fact, it’s inevitable if we want to preserve the essence of what we have,” Bram Towbin, former Plainfield select board member said.

When Bram Towbin joined the Plainfield selectboard, various positions weren’t filled such as the health officer or animal control person.

Towbin recently stepped down from his selectboard -- citing much of the same issues Briggs saw as a reason sign up... as his reason for departure.

“It took a great deal of proactive searching to find people willing to take on the responsibilities with little compensation. The annual budgets are sometimes $1,000 a year,” Towbin said.

Being a selectboard member is - essentially - a volunteer job.

And with lack of support, Towbin says it’s hard to make it seem worth it.

“When changes are made - small towns MUST be part of the conversation. In fact the legislature would do everyone a favor if major legislation included a detailed impact on local officials time and town resources,” Towbin said.

Towbin saif while he feels leaving the board is the best decision, he will continue to help in his community -- and come back when he feels its right.

As for Briggs, he’s looking forward to finishing the city plan and seeing Lunenburg grow.

But while Briggs and Towbin are taking opposite approaches to making change... one thing they hope is to keep is Vermont’s signature small towns alive.

