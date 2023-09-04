Thousands still stranded at Burning Man, including WCAX reporter

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (WCAX) - Tens of thousands of partygoers stranded at the Burning Man counterculture festival by a late summer storm hoped muddy roads would reopen Monday and allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.

WCAX Reporter and Producer Laura Ullman is among those stranded in Black Rock.

She was hired to work as a lighting technician for Burning Man and has been out west for two weeks now.

Laura says most of her stuff was ruined by the flooding and mud, but she is safe and OK.

She’s hopeful she will soon get out of the desert, possibly on Tuesday, and she says the experience has allowed her to empathize with Vermonters who were affected by July’s flooding.

“I’m seeing just people banding together through community and how heartening that is to see people coming together and working together to make sure everyone is safe and has what they need,” she said.

Laura says she hopes to be back to work at WCAX in Vermont on Thursday.

