How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Addison County educator steps down after enduring racial slurs

Esther Charlestin
Esther Charlestin(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A middle school dean from Addison County is stepping down after saying she’s witnessed and endured systemic racism.

Esther Charlestin left her position at Middlebury Union Middle School at the start of this school year. She says she fell in love with the state’s natural beauty after taking the position last year and decided it was the place to raise her children and continue her passion for education. But Charlestin, who is Black, says middle students referred to her with slurs and that it wasn’t until her loved ones called it out as racism that she says she was able to put words behind her feelings.

“Folks don’t have the tools to have those hard conversations, to have the follow-up or to have a community response. So what do we do? We act like it didn’t happen or we treat it as an isolated incident when the stories all around Vermont tell us they’re not,” Charlestin said.

Charlestin says she hopes her resignation plants a seed of change within her community and hopes it makes other BIPOC Vermonters feel less alone.

She will be reading an op-ed she wrote at the school board meeting on Monday.

The Addison Central School District says they denounce the racist harm Charlestin and any of their BIPOC community members experience and thank her for everything she contributed to the district.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pickup truck struck the back of an Amish buggy in northern New York, killing two...
2 young children die after Amish buggy struck by pickup truck in Northern New York
Five children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a school bus...
Highgate school bus crash sends 5 children to hospital
Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
Daniel Richland
Vermont authorities seek wanted man
Paul Stewart
Missing New Hampshire man found dead

Latest News

File photo
Who should pay for school upgrades in Vermont?
Burlington officials plan to revoke the certificate of compliance for 184 Church Street.
Burlington takes aim at Church St. ‘problem property’
File photo
Workshop to focus on developing social-emotional intelligence in kids
Workshop to focus on developing social-emotional intelligence in kids
Pets with Potential: Meet Rose