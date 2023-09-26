The Old Constitution House gets funds for renovations

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A piece of Vermont’s history going back to the states founding is getting a facelift thanks to federal cash.

The Old Constitution House in Windsor is the location where the first state constitution was adopted in 1777.

But almost 250 years can cause some wear and tear, and now the building is getting a boost thanks to federal funding.

The ‘Semi-Quin-Centennial’ grant program commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S., and it is awarding the Old Constitution House over $400,000. That money will be going to mildew remediation and prevention at the property.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.