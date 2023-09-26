VTSU, Vt. Manufacturing Collaborative agreement benefits high-tech manufacturing students

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A big boost for learning about high tech manufacturing.

The Vermont Manufacturing Collaborative at Vermont State University in Randolph pairs students with businesses looking to get into the defense industry.

The center educates students on mechanical and digital engineering, 3D printing and computerizing plans for products.

Monday, VTSU announced a $1.5 million extension of the program with the national center for defense manufacturing and machining.

Leaders call it a win for getting more Vermonters into advanced manufacturing

“We can help change that perception of what traditional manufacturing was so tat poeple that are interested and have that passion of taking an idea and turning it into something real have a pathway to follow” said Barry Hulce, of the Vermont Manufacturing Collaborative Executive Director.

The center is also aimed at making it easier for companies to meet strict federal guidelines on products in the defense department.

