How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

BPD looking for driver in hit and run

Surveillance video of hit and run and King Street
Surveillance video of hit and run and King Street(Courtesy: Burlington Police Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Department are searching for the driver in a suspected hit and run case.

Video from Sunday morning shows, a dark colored hatchback hitting someone on King Street and a shoe goes flying. Then the driver takes off.

The victim was treated on the scene and later released from the hospital.

Police say the hatchback has no front license plate and a broken windshield.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle to report to them.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wheelock. - File photo
Police investigating suspicious death in Wheelock
The Wheelock investigation is still in the early stages after the body was discovered at a home...
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days in Northeast Kingdom
A heavy police presence on West Street in Rutland on Tuesday afternoon.
Vt. State Police investigate theft of cruiser, patrol rifle
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in Montpelier armed robbery
Scot Sullivan of the Rutland Fuel Company says his 2023 Freightliner was stolen at 5:45 a.m....
Fuel truck stolen in Vermont recovered in New York

Latest News

The Champlain Valley School District approves a new policy surrounding people who identify as...
CVSD unanimously approves new transgender and non-binary policy
Morristown cop won’t face charges in officer-involved shooting
A heavy police presence on West Street in Rutland on Tuesday afternoon.
Vt. State Police investigate theft of cruiser, patrol rifle
Are Vt. teen drivers getting more careless?