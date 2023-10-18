BPD looking for driver in hit and run

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Department are searching for the driver in a suspected hit and run case.

Video from Sunday morning shows, a dark colored hatchback hitting someone on King Street and a shoe goes flying. Then the driver takes off.

The victim was treated on the scene and later released from the hospital.

Police say the hatchback has no front license plate and a broken windshield.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle to report to them.

