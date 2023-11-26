Three injured in Burlington shooting, no suspects identified

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating after they say three people were shot on North Prospect Street, around 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

Two men were found injured on the scene, another man found injured a short distance away.

Channel Three News has confirmed that all three are young men of Palestinian descent. However, Burlington Police have not released any information about a motive.

The victims were transported to UVM Medical Center where they’re being treated for non-fatal wounds.

Police haven’t identified a shooter, and nobody is in custody. Portions of North Prospect St. between Loomis Street and Brookes Avenue were closed to the public during the investigation.

Burlington Police say the investigation is in its earliest stages, and we’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

