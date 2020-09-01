Advertisement

Sununu not concerned by lack of masks at Trump rally

President Trump spoke at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday.
President Trump spoke at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday the lack of masks worn at President Donald Trump’s New Hampshire rally last week was of no more concern than someone grocery shopping without a face covering.

While some individual communities and stores require masks, there is no statewide mandate. Sununu has ordered masks to be worn at gatherings of more than 100 people, but many who attended Trump’s rally in Londonderry on Friday night ignored the requirement, including many who booed when it was announced over the loud speaker.

Sununu, who wore a mask to briefly greet Trump when he arrived and then left, said he believes more people wore masks in New Hampshire than at other Trump rallies, and that the campaign “did quite a lot” to encourage it.

“I don’t want to single out one event as making me feel better or worse than another,” he said. “Anytime I see folks that aren’t taking it seriously or doing everything they can do to maintain social distancing ... I guess I get frustrated with all of it, but I think we’re doing really, really well.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Small fire inside JCPenney at Champlain Centre

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Florescent light bulb started small fire inside JCPenney

News

Judge: Minor parties fail to justify hold on new ballot rule

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge says minor political parties in New York have failed to make their case that the state violated their constitutional rights by making it harder to qualify as parties and get on the ballot in upcoming elections.

News

Killington looking toward the future amid outbreak

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The community of Killington is reacting to a coronavirus outbreak reported this week that stemmed from a private party in August at the Summit Lodge and has so far infected at least 14 people.

News

Burlington protests and campout continue

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Protesters in Burlington continue to camp out and protest.

News

Vermont municipal leaders pitch police reform plan

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
In the face of calls for widespread police reform, Vermont's municipal leaders are laying down a plan to train and strengthen the state's local police departments.

Latest News

News

Plattsburgh land battle continues with new lawsuit

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The town of Plattsburgh files a new lawsuit over the city of Plattsburgh moving forward with land annexation.

News

Northfield dam removal aimed at preventing floods

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A dam in Northfield came down Tuesday after being called unsafe.

News

Vt. racial disparity panel urge Legislature to take action

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Vermont panel made up of law enforcement, legal experts, and racial equity leaders are pitching a plan to the Legislature to reform law enforcement and reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

News

Wildlife Watch: Grant allows inventory of rare plants in plain sight

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Vermont Fish and Wildlife has received federal funding to research rare plants in the state -- plants that many of us are likely to have seen without even knowing it.

News

Burlington protests and camp out continues

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Burlington’s Battery park is located next to the police station and just a short walk from downtown Burlington.

News

Vermont municipal leaders pitch police reform plan

Updated: 58 minutes ago
In the face of calls for widespread police reform, Vermont’s municipal leaders are laying down a plan to train and strengthen the state’s local police departments.