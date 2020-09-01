Sununu not concerned by lack of masks at Trump rally

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday the lack of masks worn at President Donald Trump’s New Hampshire rally last week was of no more concern than someone grocery shopping without a face covering.

While some individual communities and stores require masks, there is no statewide mandate. Sununu has ordered masks to be worn at gatherings of more than 100 people, but many who attended Trump’s rally in Londonderry on Friday night ignored the requirement, including many who booed when it was announced over the loud speaker.

Sununu, who wore a mask to briefly greet Trump when he arrived and then left, said he believes more people wore masks in New Hampshire than at other Trump rallies, and that the campaign “did quite a lot” to encourage it.

“I don’t want to single out one event as making me feel better or worse than another,” he said. “Anytime I see folks that aren’t taking it seriously or doing everything they can do to maintain social distancing ... I guess I get frustrated with all of it, but I think we’re doing really, really well.”

