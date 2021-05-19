Grade school to open in former Green Mtn. College campus

POULTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A new grade school is slated to open on part of the former Green Mountain College campus.

The Bhakta family bought the property last year for $4.5 million with the aim of starting an agricultural school. They now plan to use at least part of the campus for a K-6 school in the fall to focus on “project-based and service-learning.”

The college closed in 2019 and has been empty since then. The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce says any educational program at the campus is a positive for the town. It is unknown how many students have enrolled or how many teachers there will be. School officials did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Related Stories:

Seven Vt. downtowns to receive grant money for various improvement projects

Poultney banking on new development to spur tourism growth

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.