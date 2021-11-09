Advertisement

Analysis: What direction is Vermont GOP headed?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday weighed in on a planned Vermont GOP “Let’s go Brandon” rally set for this weekend.

The rally in the town of Brandon was organized by new Vermont GOP chair Paul Dame. The meme has become a euphemism for those who oppose President Joe Biden.

Governor Scott, who has often parted ways with party leadership, says over 65% of Vermont voted Biden and that the GOP is just alienating potential supporters. “It’s not something that iI would do, but this is what the Vermont GOP has decided. For some, it’s lighthearted, but I take it somewhat personally if you take it literally. So, I don’t find it necessary at this point in time,” Scott said.

In a letter to supporters, Dame criticized the Biden administration, saying local Republicans are going to support Vermonters during the rally by supporting local businesses.

So what direction is Dame expected to take the party? Darren Perron spoke with Burt Johnson, a professor of political science at Middlebury College.

Related Story:

Vermont GOP elects Paul Dame as new party chair

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Koloski
Body of missing bus driver found
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer
Multiple cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 89 northbound in Colchester...
Interstate pileup causes traffic jam during rush hour
Damage done by a shotgun to a home in St. Albans
St. Albans homeowner details shots fired incident
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials continue to keep close eye on ICU capacity

Latest News

closures
Hochul announces closure of 2 North Country prisons
scores
Ed officials say poor standardized test results a pandemic anomaly
battle
Two weeks after closure, Sears Lane remains occupied
ASSISTANCE
Federal reimbursements extended for Vt. hotel voucher program
File photo
Vt. ed officials say poor standardized scores a pandemic anomaly