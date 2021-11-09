Analysis: What direction is Vermont GOP headed?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday weighed in on a planned Vermont GOP “Let’s go Brandon” rally set for this weekend.

The rally in the town of Brandon was organized by new Vermont GOP chair Paul Dame. The meme has become a euphemism for those who oppose President Joe Biden.

Governor Scott, who has often parted ways with party leadership, says over 65% of Vermont voted Biden and that the GOP is just alienating potential supporters. “It’s not something that iI would do, but this is what the Vermont GOP has decided. For some, it’s lighthearted, but I take it somewhat personally if you take it literally. So, I don’t find it necessary at this point in time,” Scott said.

In a letter to supporters, Dame criticized the Biden administration, saying local Republicans are going to support Vermonters during the rally by supporting local businesses.

So what direction is Dame expected to take the party? Darren Perron spoke with Burt Johnson, a professor of political science at Middlebury College.

