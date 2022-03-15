USS Vermont crew touring the Green Mountains

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The crew of the USS Vermont are visiting the Green Mountains for the first time.

The fast-attack submarine was commissioned in April 2020 and has now logged enough miles to circumnavigate the globe three times. The sub is undergoing routine maintenance in Connecticut, allowing sailors to visit Vermont.

Officials say the namesake visit is all about informing the state and its people about the ship and building relationships between sailors and Vermonters. “Being able to, to show up here proudly wearing the name of Vermont. If you look at our sailors, on their sleeves, they proudly wear the name Vermont. And just be able to come up here as a group in an official capacity and just proudly represent the ship and the state at the same time -- it’s a great opportunity,” said USS Vermont Senior Chief Alex Antrim.

The crew on Wednesday continues their tour and meets with Governor Scott before heading home.

