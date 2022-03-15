Women inventors take center stage at Vermont museum

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - March is Women’s History Month and a Vermont manufacturing museum is using the opportunity to pay tribute to female inventors.

A new exhibit called “Picturing Women Inventors” is taking over the entrance to the American Precision Museum in Windsor.

The poster exhibit is on display from the Smithsonian now through the end of the month.

Twenty-four women and their inventions are on display at the museum. In addition to the posters from the Smithsonian, museum staff handpicked a number of inventors to take a deeper dive on for some displays.

But the posters and write-ups are not the only things on display at the museum, the rest of it is dedicated to the history of invention.

“When they come to the American Precision Museum, first and foremost they’ll see this exhibit of women in history and in invention. As they go through the museum, they’ll see the story of how products were made by hand and then eventually made by machine. All the way from the 1800s all the way to current day manufacturing,” said Steve Dalessio of the American Precision Museum.

The exhibit includes Vermont inventors. Hinda Miller has a display up with information about Jogbra, which was invented in Burlington, but she’s hardly the only one worth noting.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with Alice Cable, the associate executive director of the American Precision Museum, to learn more about the displays.

The museum is open by appointment only until May 1.

