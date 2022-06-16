Advertisement

Super Senior: Mike Korkuc

Mike Korkuc
Mike Korkuc(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - On Lake Dunmore, there’s a pontoon boat like no other. At the wheel is Mike Korkuc and his longtime love, Rosie Spahn. The boat is aptly named “The Loonatic.”

Korkuc is passionate about the birds on an island, just a short distance from their home. “The loon is on the nest. I can see it from here,” Korkuc points out. “It’s got its head down, looking north.”

Korkuc has taken thousands of pictures of the loons since he started seeing them here in the mid-90s. They started nesting on the lake about a decade later.

The 79-year-old is part park ranger, making sure people stay a safe distance away from the nests. “Somebody thinks there’s something wrong with the loons, I come and check it out,” Korkuc said. “It’s only been a handful of times when people have been nasty about it.”

In a couple of weeks, the chicks are expected to hatch. Loons are no longer on the state endangered list and Kirkuc can take some credit for that good news. On shore, others would agree.

Fellow birders gathering this week to congratulate Kirkuc for an honor he’s about to receive -- Green Mountain Power’s Meeri Zetterstrom Award. It’s given out yearly for someone who’s made a contribution to Vermont’s environment.

He is always out in the Loonatic watching out for our loons out on the lake,” said Joan Gumble, who nominated Kirkuc for award

“I’m not a person who’s an award person. I never think about awards. I certainly don’t do this for an award, but I do appreciate it and I can kind of accept it on behalf of the folks work with me doing this with me,” Korkuc said. “On behalf of all the volunteers, I really appreciate this.”

The prize is a trophy and $2,500. “And they ask, ‘Why do you do that?’ I say, ‘Because...’ And they don’t understand that. Now, I can tell them, ‘I do it for the money!’”

A portion of the cash will go directly back to the cause. “I know we’ve made a difference on the lake,” Korkuc said.

As the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together. “I love him, I like him,” Spahn said.

Life on the lake -- protecting nature and getting so much in return. “This has been the best 20 years of my life,” Korkuc said. “There’s nowhere else we’d rather be.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Gobeil
Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Police: Persons of interest in Vermont homicide arrested in New Hampshire
A Hardwick man will be in court Wednesday after Vermont State Police say he used an excavator...
Hardwick man charged with using excavator to stop troopers
Vermont State Police say it appears the suspect in a Woodstock shooting took his own life. This...
Police: Suspect in fatal Woodstock shooting took his own life
A dispute between a mother and son led to gunfire and two deaths in Woodstock.
Dispute between mother and son led to gunfire, deaths in Woodstock, police say

Latest News

SDF
Analysis: What lies behind rash of school threats?
The search for Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, is now in its third day.
Missing Vermont man found alive after 3 days of searching
SDF
Upper Valley candy store offers traditional favorites
SDF
Vermont state offices open on Monday Juneteenth holiday
SDF
UVM Medical Center nurses say they're under attack