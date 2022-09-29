Burlington entrepreneurs to debut new film

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local entrepreneurs Russ and Roxanne Scully have expanded their business ventures into film.

The couple already own The Spot restaurants, Hula Lakeside incubator space, and WND&WVS surf shop. And next weekend they’ll be debuting a new film, called “For the Dream.” It chronicles WND&WVS surf team member and Youtuber Kyle Gravy on his journey through sobriety as he surfs in all 50 states.

The Scullys met Gravy while he was surfing in Vermont a few years back. After becoming friends, they decided to make a film about his journey. Though the film is surfing-heavy, we’re told you don’t need to be a surfer to pull an inspirational message from the movie.

“Honestly, a lot of the people that follow Ben Gravy are not surfers. They’re people looking for daily inspiration that they get through him, through humor and adventure and storytelling, and so it’s really more of a mass appeal to this, it’s a bigger broader general audience than people who want to watch surfing,” said Kevin Womersley, the film’s associate producer.

“For the Dream” debuts at Hula on Saturday, October 8.

