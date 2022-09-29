Former Winooski cop avoids jail in domestic abuse case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days before he was set to go to trial, a former Winooski Police officer Thursday accepted a plea deal in a 2019 domestic abuse case.

Authorities said Christopher Matott engaged in a pattern of severe abuse over the course of several months, including threatening his girlfriend with violence while she was holding their infant.

Matott Thursday pleaded guilty to domestic assault, criminal threatening, and two counts of violating his conditions of release.

He avoided jail time and was sentenced to eight years of probation.

