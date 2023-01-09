Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation.

They say Amber Monty, 42, of Burlington, was found dead at a home on Riverside Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say they were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Evidence at the scene led police to believe the death might be suspicious, so additional police were called in to investigate and collect evidence. Police said Monday afternoon that they are investigating Monty’s death as untimely.

Investigators say the man who called police to the home initially gave officers a fake name, but other officers soon recognized the man as Manual “Manny” Francis, 46. They say Francis has had nearly 100 involvements with police over the past several years.

Francis was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct and false public alarm.

Police say they are still investigating Monty’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 802-658-2704.

