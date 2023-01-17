Wildlife Watch: Baitfish basics

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - With the return of colder temperatures this week, many anglers are eager to get out on the ice. But how do you get your bait for ice fishing and figure out the rules?

Ike Bendavid headed to the Pomainville Wildlife Management Area in Pittsford for this week’s Wildlife Watch.

Click here to take Fish & WIldife’s free quiz to get the wild baitfish endorsement on your license, along with other useful angling tips.

Related Stories:

Wildlife Watch: Changes in ice fishing bait regulations in 2020

Anglers urged to watch for imported bait fish

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.