Wildlife Watch: Baitfish basics

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - With the return of colder temperatures this week, many anglers are eager to get out on the ice. But how do you get your bait for ice fishing and figure out the rules?

Ike Bendavid headed to the Pomainville Wildlife Management Area in Pittsford for this week’s Wildlife Watch.

Click here to take Fish & WIldife’s free quiz to get the wild baitfish endorsement on your license, along with other useful angling tips.

Related Stories:

Wildlife Watch: Changes in ice fishing bait regulations in 2020

Anglers urged to watch for imported bait fish

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Maryanne Heilig
Fire damages Castleton home center
File photo
Former Norwich student to face criminal threatening charge
File photo
Boy falls off chairlift at Mount Snow
Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism
Fire damaged a home on on Liberty Lane in Colchester Monday afternoon.
Colchester family displaced by fire

Latest News

SDF
Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour
sdf
Vt. top economists predict coming revenue downturn
Shawn Nailor
Gov. Scott names digital services chief
File image
Poll: Vermonters want personal finance taught in high school