Bill would penalize GPS apps for stuck trucks on Notch Road

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Will penalizing GPS providers be the key to ending the perennial problem of stuck trucks in Smuggler’s Notch?

Vermont lawmakers are looking at legislation to prevent drivers of big rigs and busses from taking Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge.

Authorities can already issue steep fines for truck drivers who get stuck on the narrow road but a new bill would require companies like Google, Apple, and TomTom to pay upwards of $2,000 if they don’t notify the drivers they are violating the rules of the road.

State transportation officials say freight-specific GPS apps aren’t the problem. “The issue with your Apple Map and Google Map is that the free app is there to service 99.99% of everyone else that can make it through there,” said VTrans’ Todd Sears.

He says they will be engaging with tech companies to work on a solution.

