How much food waste can you cut? State issues challenge to Vermonters

By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BARRE TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging Vermonters to cut down on food waste. They’re doing it through a new program called the Scrap Food Waste Challenge.

From now through Earth Day on April 22, they’re urging Vermonters to find ways to completely eliminate food waste.

Participants in the challenge will get tips on food planning, storage and recipes to use up extra food in the fridge.

We’re told most food waste in America happens at home, and there are lots of ways to mitigate it.

“Because it’s the end destination, that means that all of the resources that were used, on the farm, in the manufacturing and transportation, so all of that gas, the water, the greenhouse gas emissions, it all kind of adds up. So by the time you have food at your house that you’re throwing away, all of those impacts are part of what you’re throwing away,” said Alyssa Eiklor of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Eiklor recommends things like using broccoli stems and cauliflower leaves, both of which are edible.

Click here for more on the Scrap Food Waste Challenge and tips on how you can minimize what makes it to your compost pile.

