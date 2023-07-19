Hiking on hold at popular Mount Philo and other Vermont trails

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Hiking is on hold at some Vermont trails. It’s yet another one of Vermonters’ favorite summer activities impacted by the recent destructive flooding.

Mount Philo in Charlotte is just one of many hiking areas affected by the flooding.

“I mean just on the sides you can see it’s visible. I mean, like, you definitely don’t want to take a step in it you’re going to sink up to your ankles for sure,” Josh Ravit said.

Ravit took his family from out of state to Mount Philo on Wednesday and found the trails closed due to damage from the storm.

“The kids were quite eager to go on the trails today, so they were a little bummed and let down,” Ravit said.

The road to the top is open for walking only, but officials at the mountain say the trails have big divots in them and rushing water has created streams and canals.

“We don’t want anyone getting hurt or twisting any ankles here. So that’s why we have those trails closed right now,” said Anders Erickson, a park attendant.

Hiking on the Long Trail is also impacted by the storm. Mike Debonis of the Green Mountain Club said bridges and boardwalks remain intact but to expect a different experience.

“So folks, if they want to go out and hike, we’re encouraging folks to use good judgment and just expect things to be a little different. Definitely bring some extra socks because your feet are going to get wet,” Debonis said.

Back at Mount Philo, it’s a disappointing day for some hikers, but they are eager to return.

“It’s sad to see, Mother Nature’s a beast. As long as everybody’s safe and follows the rules, we’ll get back on the trails,” Ravit said.

The park staff hopes to open the road back up to the public in the next few days and they continue to assess the damage to the wooded trails.

