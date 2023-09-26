Former Middlebury Middle School Dean speaks out over alleged racism

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Dean, Esther Charlestin of Middlebury Union Middle School speaks out against what she says was racist allegations at Monday’s school district meeting.

Charlestin left her position at the school at the start of this school year because of racial slurs, she says were written on the bathroom stall.

Monday, in front of the Addison Central School District board, she says it wasn’t until her loved ones called it out as racism, that she says she was able to put words behind her feelings.

“The writing was on the wall. But what was the community response to how many students walked into the bathroom? What policies? Do we have a place where things are not just hidden? But how do we support students and let them know that this is not okay? And this is not tolerated in our spaces” said Charlestin.

Members of the public voiced their support for Charlestin.

There was no official action taken by the board.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.