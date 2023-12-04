How to help
Spectrum reviews homeless youth stipend program

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program helping homeless youth is starting to make an impact.

In August Channel 3 told you about Spectrum Youth and Family Services piloting a cash transfer program. It’s when they give ten young people a monthly stipend of $1,500, a total of $30,000 over 18 months.

Recipients meet monthly with Spectrum to talk about budgeting and getting a job to monitor progress. Youth are chosen based on their demonstrated desire to work hard.

Three months into the program, ten youth have received their funding and Spectrum says the program is a success so far. “We’re looking at about half of those youth already gaining permanent housing which is a fantastic outcome. Hopefully, we can continue that trajectory and get the rest of those youth housed,” said Will Towne with Spectrum Youth and Family Services.

The funding for the program came from private donors and federal funds. Spectrum will do three groups of ten young people each over three and a half years. Spectrum told Channel 3 in November they estimate around 50 youth in the Burlington area are experiencing homelessness right now.

