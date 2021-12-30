Vermont again breaks record for new COVID cases

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A day after Vermont shattered its previous record for new COVID infections, the state set yet another record.

The state on Thursday reported 1,352 new infections. That surpasses Wednesday’s record of 940 new cases. The previous single-day record before that was 740 cases on Dec. 10.

State officials had anticipated a surge in cases during the four weeks following the holidays, brought on in part by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Thursday, Vermont reported three additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 471.

There are 56 people hospitalized, 19 of them in the ICU.

The state’s percent positive seven-day average hit 7.3%

The all-time COVID case count in Vermont stands at 64,447.

Record numbers of COVID cases have been reported nationwide as well, and the CDC says those numbers will continue to rise.

The omicron-fueled surge is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers. And experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated.

During the week of Dec. 21-27, the CDC says an average of 334 children with the coronavirus were admitted per day to hospitals, a 58% increase from the week before.

