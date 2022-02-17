Deputy Vt. secretary of state seeks top job

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state is retiring and now his deputy wants the top job.

Chris Winters Thursday announced he’s running to take over after his boss, Jim Condos, leaves office. The Democrat grew up in Williamstown and lives in Berlin.

He joined the department as a staff attorney in 1997 and went on to manage the Office of Professional Regulation, the department’s largest office. He has served as Condos’ deputy since 2015.

Winters says his experience in the office makes him ready to hit the ground running on his first day. “I want to ensure stability and continuity at a time when conducting elections has gotten more complicated than ever, at a time when it feels like everything we thought to be true is under attack. I want people to know that this office is not just about elections. We do so much more than that and we don’t need a politician in charge, we need an experienced manager,” he said.

