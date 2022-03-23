Advertisement

Starting seedlings 101: Planting tips and tricks

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re new to gardening, we’ve got expert advice to help make sure your seeds sprout.

We helped you pick your seeds and containers, learned about the right light and soil, and now we’re ready to actually plant.

Joyce Amsden is a master gardener with the UVM Extension. She walked our Cat Viglienzoni through the planting and talked about technique. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here for Joyce’s full instructions on starting seeds.

Click here to learn about “damping off” and how to protect your plants.

