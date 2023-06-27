Morristown chooses police chief as sitting town administrator, continues search for interim

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is still on the hunt for its new town administrator.

This comes after the current one Eric Dodge --told Channel 3 News last month he was stepping down for personal reasons.

Morristown also has yet to pass its budget after voters turned it down on town meeting day.

Tonight, the selectboard chose police chief Jason Luneau as the sitting town administrator, but they are still in search of the interim chief.

The Morristown police chief will be paid a $500 per week stipend to act as town administrator, this will be until the position is filled permanently.

“A lot of work has been done by our human resources director to find someone who maybe was a prior town manager or administrator, but that search has proven not to give us anyone in the near future,” Eric Dodge said.

The chief says he will have to spend a few days in the office to help with some of the workload, but he assured residents at the selectboard meeting that the police force will not be understaffed.

Chief Luneau’s stipend is a quarter of what the new town administrator would be paid.

The town showed concern about city employees salary when they voted down Morristown’s budget twice.

“I, myself, think there are a lot of positions in this town that are unneeded,” one resident said during public comment.

The selectboard said it needs to pay its employees a fair wage.

“I’m very proud of our police department as I’m sure you all are, and they’re getting those raises because they have those bills to pay,” selectboard member Don McDowell said.

The selectboard voted to keep city worker salaries as they are with a final budget vote still in the works.

The board have not yet chosen a new date to vote on the budget.

