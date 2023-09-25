How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington Housing Board to discuss problem property

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A problem property on lower Church Street in Burlington will be up for discussion at Monday night’s housing board hearing.

The board is deciding whether to suspend the rental certificate for 184 Church Street over what the city says is a failure to correct violations of Burlington’s housing standards.

In a letter to the Handys, who own the building, the city says a June inspection found 46 deficiencies which were supposed to be corrected by early August. They say that didn’t happen and after a late August follow-up, 39 deficiencies still remained.

In a letter to tenants, the city says if the board determines the tenants need to be relocated from the building, it will be up to the Handys to pay for relocation costs.

The hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. and residents and the Handys will be able to testify.

Related Stories:

Burlington property owners putting up fences to discourage vagrants, violence

Champlain College students, parents raise concerns about safety in Burlington

Burlington police called to 2 shooting incidents in 1 day at problem property

Burlington police investigate 2 gunfire incidents at same apartment building

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby...
Capsized kayakers rescued from Lake Willoughby
Police say a fight on Burlington's Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend. - File...
Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest
Rozalia Project
Lake Champlain clean-up group uses trash to send message
After eight years with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Archbishop Christopher Coyne...
Diocese says goodbye to Archbishop Christopher Coyne
Fourth Annual Afterglow Music Festival
Afterglow music festival shines light on suicide awareness

Latest News

Narcan
UVM Medical Center to make Narcan available to community
A problem property on lower Church Street in Burlington will be up for discussion at Monday...
Burlington Housing Board to discuss problem property
Vermont author Thea Lewis' new book is called “True Crime Stories of Burlington, Vermont.”
Vt. author has new book out on true crime stories of Burlington
True Crime stories by Thea Lewis
Vt. author has new book out on true crime stories of Burlington
Police say a fight on Burlington’s Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend.
Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest