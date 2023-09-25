Burlington Housing Board to discuss problem property

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A problem property on lower Church Street in Burlington will be up for discussion at Monday night’s housing board hearing.

The board is deciding whether to suspend the rental certificate for 184 Church Street over what the city says is a failure to correct violations of Burlington’s housing standards.

In a letter to the Handys, who own the building, the city says a June inspection found 46 deficiencies which were supposed to be corrected by early August. They say that didn’t happen and after a late August follow-up, 39 deficiencies still remained.

In a letter to tenants, the city says if the board determines the tenants need to be relocated from the building, it will be up to the Handys to pay for relocation costs.

The hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. and residents and the Handys will be able to testify.

