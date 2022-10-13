Man wanted in N.H. and U.T. arrested in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A person of interest in a New Hampshire homicide will be in Vermont court today after police picked him up at the South Burlington Public Library.

Police Chief Shawn Burker says 26-year-od Logan Clegg was arrested Wednesday.

New Hampshire detectives say they saw him on Williston Road and that he was picked up without incident at the Burlington Public Library.

Police say he’s a person of interest in an unsolved homicide from Concord, New Hampshire in April of this year and that he’s also wanted in Utah for charges related to felony possession of stolen property.

This morning he will be formally charged as a fugitive from justice.

