Man wanted in N.H. and U.T. arrested in South Burlington

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A person of interest in a New Hampshire homicide will be in Vermont court today after police picked him up at the South Burlington Public Library.

Police Chief Shawn Burker says 26-year-od Logan Clegg was arrested Wednesday.

New Hampshire detectives say they saw him on Williston Road and that he was picked up without incident at the Burlington Public Library.

Police say he’s a person of interest in an unsolved homicide from Concord, New Hampshire in April of this year and that he’s also wanted in Utah for charges related to felony possession of stolen property.

This morning he will be formally charged as a fugitive from justice.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
Police arrested a suspected fugitive on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library.
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
After months of delays, Burlington's $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking...
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community
Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a...
4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

Latest News

Aita Gurung
WATCH LIVE: Defense presents its case in trial of accused cleaver killer
File Photo
Meet three of Governor Scott’s new appointees
File Photo
Massachusetts man arrested for drug trafficking after high-speed chase
Vermont lieutenant governor candidates Joe Benning and David Zuckerman
Zuckerman and Benning debate for lieutenant governor post