Wildlife Watch: Even the pros need ice fishing safety reminders

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a topsy-turvy start to the winter across the region, ice fishing is underway on some lakes and ponds. But after three experienced anglers fell through the ice and died last winter, Vermont officials are reminding anglers to use caution.

Michael Lenox is gearing up at Kent Pond in Killington.

“I’m going to try ice fishing. We will see...” Lenox said. The Fair Haven resident picked up ice fishing about 10 years ago and says he loves it. “The best thing about ice fishing is that you have access to the entire lake. And when you put something in, the wind doesn’t mess it up, move it around... you’re also allowed eight lines at once so it keeps the action busy.”

And Lenox is not alone on the ice on this day. “The sun is shining, the lake is frozen, it’s a beautiful day. And ice fishing is one of those things that gets you outside in our environment,” said Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Shawn Good, who was joined by Game Warden Abigail Serra.

The two check the ice before they head out. “If you are testing the ice to make sure that it’s safe, it doesn’t have to be dangerous. There are a number of things you want to look for if you are going to a body of water this time of year. We have had a lot of unseasonably warm weather and that’s caused the ice to be very thin in some places. And in fact, some bodies of water are not even frozen over completely,” Serra said.

“It’s important to know to do that regularly as you go across the lake because the thickness of the ice can certainly change from one area of ice to the other,” added Good.

They recommend several inches of ice to make sure it’s safe. “Just because you have four inches of thick ice where you are standing doesn’t mean 10 feet over it can be the same thickness. If you are near an outlet or an inlet, the ice is often a lot thinner in those areas because the water is flowing and it’s creating a channel in the water that erodes the ice and keeps it from freezing,” Serra said.

They use an auger to drill test holes to measure the thickness of the ice. They also say having safety equipment like ice picks and a spud bar is essential in order to pull yourself out if you fall through.

“Everybody that goes out on the ice during the winter time, whether you have been doing it your whole life or years and years, need to take the same precautions. Unfortunately, there is always some kind of tragedy that happens every winter that probably could have been avoided by not getting complacent. Anglers who feel they have been doing it their whole lives and they sort of know what they are doing can get this attitude that they know what good ice is and kind of forget some of the safety precautions that they should be taking, especially in early ice season and late ice season,” Good said. “If you do it right and are cautious, even inexperienced new anglers can get out and enjoy being out on the ice.”

“Common sense goes a long way, so it makes sense to have something to check the thickness of the ice if you are going to go out, and something to get you out if you go in,” Serra said.

As for Lenox, he says he is prepared with the right gear. “I never went through. I would like to keep it that way,” he said.

