Advertisement

Judge to decide fate of defiant Newport store owner

Former UPS Store
Former UPS Store(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fate of a former UPS store franchise owner in Newport is now in the hands of a judge.

Andre Desautels was cited by the state of Vermont to appear in court after refusing to follow the governor’s mask mandate. His attorney, Deborah Bucknam, argued the mask order was a case of government overreach and unconstitutional. “The problem with the emergency management statute is that the governor can declare an emergency and the governor makes that decision, and then the governor, once the governor makes that decision with essentially no limitations,” she said.

The state argued that the order was within its rights and that the Legislature has the power to reallocate certain powers if they seem threatened. “The Legislature is currently looking at amending the emergency management statute, but only to make non-substantive changes. Again, doesn’t prove but does suggest that the Legislature doesn’t find that its powers have been unconstitutionally usurped,” said Assistant Attorney General Rachel Smith.

The state and the defense wrapped up their arguments Tuesday and it is now up for the judge in the case to make a ruling.

Related Stories:

Newport business owner defends decision to violate mask order

Mask-defying Newport store remains open

Judge: Former UPS Store must follow Vermont mask order

Anti-mask demonstrators protest at Newport UPS Store

Vermont AG files lawsuit over UPS Store mask violations

Newport UPS Store loses franchise over mask violations

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker
Police say a driver was killed in a crash at the toll plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire.
Driver dies in New Hampshire toll plaza crash
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Gov. Phil Scott and DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Phase 5B vaccination group timeline moved up to Thursday

Latest News

pond
Vermont angler offers guide to backwoods ponds
Police have made an arrest in connection with contaminated mail sent to the Clinton...
Arrest in case of contaminated mail at North Country prison
Simon Conroy-File photo
Clinton County legislator behind bars again
gotr
Girls on the Run returns for 2021 season