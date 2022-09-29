Boyfriend of slain boy’s mom gets 22 to 45 years in prison

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old boy’s mother has been sentenced in New Hampshire to 22 to 45 years in prison on manslaughter and other charges.

Joseph Stapf, 31, had filed an intent to plead guilty earlier this month.

The sentencing comes nearly a year after the child’s body was found in a Massachusetts park.

Stapf also admitted to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis’ death.

The child was discovered missing and found dead last October.

Stapf apologized in court Thursday.

Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

