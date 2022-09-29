Boyfriend of slain boy’s mom gets 22 to 45 years in prison

Elijah Lewis
Elijah Lewis(Source: NH AG office/handout)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old boy’s mother has been sentenced in New Hampshire to 22 to 45 years in prison on manslaughter and other charges.

Joseph Stapf, 31, had filed an intent to plead guilty earlier this month.

The sentencing comes nearly a year after the child’s body was found in a Massachusetts park.

Stapf also admitted to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis’ death.

The child was discovered missing and found dead last October.

Stapf apologized in court Thursday.

Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Related Stories:

Not guilty pleas entered for mother of NH boy found dead

Mother charged in death of 5-year-old boy found buried in park

Mother of NH boy found dead in October charged with murder

Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’

Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found

New England law enforcement agencies join search for missing NH boy

Missing NH boy’s mother, man, plead not guilty to charges

Mother, man arrested; 5-year-old boy missing in N.H.

Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Burlington's City Hall Park Wednesday night.
Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington
Christopher DeGreenia and David "Cane" Lauderbach
Police looking for 2 men connected to fatal UTV crash, thefts
Randy Montie
UVM student found safe
Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday.
Vermont police investigating reported school threat

Latest News

FILE
Vt. lawmakers address juvenile detention capacity crisis
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts...
Judge hears arguments challenging New York’s new gun law
File photo
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vermont governor
File photo
North Country Honor Flight takes off Saturday