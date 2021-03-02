Old Macy’s building ready for Burlington High School students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington High School students finally have a school to call their own again.

The 10-week-long renovation of the old Macy’s building downtown is complete.

They had to move out of the old high school because of contamination.

Teachers had the last two days to prepare and decorate their rooms.

Both staff and students were excited to see what their new campus looks like.

“Being downtown provides so much opportunity for learning, that it’s connected to the city, to the lake and to the kind of hands-on learning that’s necessary for the 21st century,” Burlington Schools Superintendent Tom Flanagan said.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Maya Standard, a senior. “It definitely exceeded my expectations. I thought it was going to be a lot smaller. It’s really big, which is cool. And it’s just so nice to see all of my teachers.”

Students will move into their new school this Thursday using a hybrid model that will give students in-person learning two days a week.

Related Stories:

Old Macy’s building seen as key to Burlington’s future... again

Soil tests completed for former Macy’s, proposed BHS facility

BHS students head back to class at borrowed school

Burlington district votes to lease Macy’s for BHS students

As district weighs Burlington HS options, some students opting out

Burlington School District considers UVM as short-term location for BHS students

Burlington School District eyes former Macy’s building for alternate high school site

Burlington High School students to have some in-person classes

Local high schools struggle to keep theater arts programs intact during pandemic

No ‘urgency’ in planning to survey Vermont schools for PCBs

Child psychiatrist explains health impacts of remote learning on kids

Students address school board regarding BHS plans

Burlington School District presents options for BHS contamination

A look inside Burlington Technical Center’s alternate classrooms

Group opposing BHS PCBs closure addresses school officials

Some BHS parents push for return to school, PCBs or not

How widespread is Vt. school PCB problem?

State working on plan to address possibility of PCBs in more Vermont schools

Some Burlington tech students to return to in-person classes next week

Burlington School District to look for new location for BHS students

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.