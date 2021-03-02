Old Macy’s building ready for Burlington High School students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington High School students finally have a school to call their own again.
The 10-week-long renovation of the old Macy’s building downtown is complete.
They had to move out of the old high school because of contamination.
Teachers had the last two days to prepare and decorate their rooms.
Both staff and students were excited to see what their new campus looks like.
“Being downtown provides so much opportunity for learning, that it’s connected to the city, to the lake and to the kind of hands-on learning that’s necessary for the 21st century,” Burlington Schools Superintendent Tom Flanagan said.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Maya Standard, a senior. “It definitely exceeded my expectations. I thought it was going to be a lot smaller. It’s really big, which is cool. And it’s just so nice to see all of my teachers.”
Students will move into their new school this Thursday using a hybrid model that will give students in-person learning two days a week.
