Police: Barre murder suspect set fire to dispose of body

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Barre man accused of murder in a drug dispute last week, tried to set the victim’s body on fire to cover his tracks.

Kyle Bressette, 35, was back in court Wednesday to plead not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jeffrey Caron, 42.

Court paperwork reveals police found Caron’s burnt body in a remote clearing off of Gore Road in Plainfield. A confidential informant working with the Vermont State Police told detectives that Bresstte said he killed Caron for “city guys“ who paid him in drugs. Police also say that the informant said Caron had robbed someone of around $3,000 in drugs and a “hit” was put on him.

Bressette, along with his alleged accomplice, Chris Relation, were taken into custody following a standoff with police in Berlin Monday night.

Both men are being held without bail.

