How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police: Barre murder suspect set fire to dispose of body

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Barre man accused of murder in a drug dispute last week, tried to set the victim’s body on fire to cover his tracks.

Kyle Bressette, 35, was back in court Wednesday to plead not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jeffrey Caron, 42.

Court paperwork reveals police found Caron’s burnt body in a remote clearing off of Gore Road in Plainfield. A confidential informant working with the Vermont State Police told detectives that Bresstte said he killed Caron for “city guys“ who paid him in drugs. Police also say that the informant said Caron had robbed someone of around $3,000 in drugs and a “hit” was put on him.

Bressette, along with his alleged accomplice, Chris Relation, were taken into custody following a standoff with police in Berlin Monday night.

Both men are being held without bail.

Related stories:

2 charged in murder of Barre man

Police: Victim in Plainfield homicide had drug record

Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide

Plainfield residents react to suspicious death

Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield

Vt. investigators search Orleans County property

Vt. authorities stretched thin with back-to-back homicide investigations

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Bristol shooting
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Police: Victim in Plainfield homicide had drug record

Latest News

Courtesy: VSO
VSO teams up with Kat Wright for Made in Vermont tour
Vermont soul sensation Kat Wright and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra are teaming up for a...
VSO teams up with Kat Wright for Made in Vermont tour
Rep. Becca Balint/File
Balint measure to censure MTG up for vote Wednesday
As online shopping continues to gain traction, big retailers like Amazon are taking the biggest...
Vermont’s Myti offers online shoppers a local alternative